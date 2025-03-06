Biggest ship set in Tamil cinema for GV Prakash’s Kingston, reveals director Kamal Prakash

CHENNAI: The director of GV Prakash’s 25th film Kingston, Kamal Prakash, has shared with us quite a few interesting details about the sea adventure fantasy film ahead of its theatrical release tomorrow.

Kamal said that the team has built the biggest ship set Tamil cinema has ever seen—with hydraulics, and added that everything from rain to fog was planned well to give the audiences an immersive visual experience. He also said the underwater sequences were shot by camera experts who were flown in from Mumbai.

The director also said that creature prosthetics was used in Kingston with a guy having to spend eight hours to get it removed. “We did this to avoid complications in CG,” he explained.

Further sharing details about the film’s technical capabilities, the filmmaker said Kingston will feature 3,000 VFX shots. He credited the timely wrap of the on-set portions to the thorough storyboard preparations they did in the pre-production stage. “We completed the shooting on set within 21 days, which included the filming of the film’s second half,” Prakash said.

Kingston is an upcoming pan-Indian fantasy film produced by GV Prakash Kumar under Parallel Universe Pictures and Zee Studios, scheduled to release on March 7.

Visuals from the sets

GV Prakash Kumar is also the lead actor while Bhavani Sre, Umesh KR Bansal, Divyabharathi, Elango Kumaravel, Sabumon Abdusamad, and Chetan among others form rest of the cast.

The film’s music is composed by GV Prakash Kumar with cinematography being handled by Gokul Benoy and editing by San Lokesh.