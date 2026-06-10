Bharathiraja’s death irreparable loss, says K Selvaperunthagai

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K Selvaperunthagai on Wednesday (June 10) expressed deep condolences over the death of veteran filmmaker Bharathiraja, describing it as an irreparable loss to the Tamil film industry.
In a post on X, Selvaperunthagai said Bharathiraja was among the most influential filmmakers in Indian cinema and a visionary director who introduced a distinct cinematic language to Tamil films. He stated that the filmmaker brought the lives, emotions, culture and traditions of rural Tamil Nadu to the screen with authenticity, earning recognition from audiences across the world.
Highlighting Bharathiraja’s contribution to cinema, Selvaperunthagai said the director played a major role in taking Tamil culture and storytelling to a global audience. According to him, Bharathiraja’s films went beyond entertainment and reflected the realities, challenges and aspirations of ordinary people.
The TNCC chief described Bharathiraja as a towering figure in Tamil cinema whose innovative storytelling and artistic vision influenced generations of filmmakers. He said the director’s body of work would continue to inspire cinema lovers and aspiring filmmakers in the years ahead.
Selvaperunthagai also conveyed his sympathies to Bharathiraja’s family members, colleagues in the film fraternity, friends and millions of admirers mourning the loss of the celebrated filmmaker.