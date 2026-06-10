Bharathiraja’s death irreparable loss, says K Selvaperunthagai

Highlighting Bharathiraja’s contribution to cinema, Selvaperunthagai said the director played a major role in taking Tamil culture and storytelling to a global audience. According to him, Bharathiraja’s films went beyond entertainment and reflected the realities, challenges and aspirations of ordinary people.

The TNCC chief described Bharathiraja as a towering figure in Tamil cinema whose innovative storytelling and artistic vision influenced generations of filmmakers. He said the director’s body of work would continue to inspire cinema lovers and aspiring filmmakers in the years ahead.