Veteran director Bharathiraja passes away at 84 in Chennai

CHENNAI: Veteran filmmaker and actor Bharathiraja passed away in the early hours of Wednesday (10th June 2026) in Chennai following age-related health complications. He was 84.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, The acclaimed director had been undergoing treatment under medical supervision at his residence in Chennai.
The veteran filmmaker had faced a difficult period in recent years. His son, actor and director Manoj Bharathiraja, passed away on March 25, 2025. Those close to the filmmaker had said the loss deeply affected him.
Bharathiraja's health had also been a concern over the past few years, and he had been receiving treatment for age-related ailments while largely staying away from public appearances.
Bharathiraja made his directorial debut with 16 Vayathinile in 1977, introducing a new style of storytelling rooted in rural Tamil Nadu. The film starred Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and Sridevi, and went on to become a landmark in Tamil cinema.
Over the decades, he directed several critically acclaimed and commercially successful films, including Kizhakke Pogum Rail, Alaigal Oivathillai and Muthal Mariyathai. He was also credited with introducing and nurturing several actors and technicians who later became major names in the industry.
Widely referred to as "Iyakkunar Imayam", Bharathiraja played a significant role in introducing and shaping the careers of several actors and actresses.
Many film personalities, including Radhika Sarathkumar, Radha and Karthik, found major opportunities through films directed by him. His influence on Tamil cinema extended beyond filmmaking, with several directors citing him as an inspiration.
Apart from directing, Bharathiraja also built a successful acting career in later years. His performance in Thiruchitrambalam, alongside Dhanush, was widely appreciated by audiences and critics.