Bethlehem Kudumba Unit crosses Rs 292 crore, breaks Lokah records: Reports

CHENNAI: The Malayalam superhit film Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, starring Nivin Pauly and Mamita Baiju, has reportedly grossed over Rs 292 crore worldwide in 22 days, according to reports.
Directed by Girish AD, the film was released on August 21 during the Onam festival. Bethlehem Kudumba Unit features Nivin Pauly in the lead, with Mamita Baiju as the female lead. Suresh Krishna, Srinda, Vinay Forrt, and Sangeeth Prathap, among others play important roles.
Bhavana Studios has produced the film, with Fahadh Faasil, Dileesh Pothan and Syam Pushkaran backing the project. Vishnu Vijay has composed the music.
The film was released in Tamil and Telugu on September 4.
According to the film’s opening credits, JioHotstar has secured the streaming rights. However, the OTT release date has not yet been announced by the makers.
According to reports, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit has earned over Rs 130 crore in Kerala alone and around Rs 30 crore from its Tamil and Telugu versions.
The film has reportedly surpassed the box-office collections of Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan (2025) and Thudarum (2025) to become the highest-grossing Malayalam film. It has also overtaken Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra (2025) and Vaazha II: Biopic of a Billion Bros (2025), which previously held the record for the highest-grossing films in Kerala.
The film follows Ashley (Mamita Baiju), whose homecoming from abroad takes an emotional turn when a wedding next door stirs memories of her first love, Justin (Nivin Pauly).
In our review of the film, we said, “BKU is at its best when it observes people and relationships, but its ensemble of characters and elements keeps interrupting its love story, with the film sometimes feeling too invested in the ensemble at the expense of the central romance.”
The review also noted that the film explores a familiar Kerala social landscape, with Ashley’s family restricting her agency through religion and emotional blackmail, while her eventual migration is also rooted in this social reality. “Flaws notwithstanding, BKU is going to remain in our collective comfort-watch list (up there with OSO, Premalu, Super Sharanya, Thanneer Mathan Dinangal and their ilk),” the review said.
Girish AD is known for directing the hit Premalu (2024), as well as Thanneer Mathan Dinangal (2019), Super Sharanya (2022) and I Am Kathalan (2024). He had initially been working on the second part of Premalu, but the project was reportedly put on hold as he was not fully satisfied with the story.