Before Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2 drops, revisit these five action-packed Vikram films

CHENNAI: As actor Vikram's Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2 gears up for release on March 27, fans are eagerly anticipating an action-packed entertainer, the kind Vikram's fans have missed for a long time.

The actor, known for his experimentation with roles and stories over the last decade, is now set to take fans on a nostalgic trip back to the early 2000s, when his action dramas won their hearts.

But wait, what were those films? Let’s take a look:

1. Dhill (2001)

Vikram’s performance had caught everyone's attention in his breakthrough film Sethu. However, there was a lingering question, could he excel in a full-fledged commercial entertainer, deemed the home-ground of Tamil cinema? To silence the naysayers, he teamed up with genre specialist Dharani to deliver Dhill. The film follows an aspiring police officer who gets entangled with a corrupt cop determined to end the former’s career. Apart from Vikram, the cast includes Laila, Vivek, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Nassar in pivotal roles. Dhill remains a fan favorite and a crucial stepping stone in Vikram’s journey as an action star.

Streaming platform: Sun NXT

2. Gemini (2002)





Director Saran, known for Kadhal Mannan and Amarkalam with actor Ajith, set out to make a memorable commercial actioner with Vikram in Gemini. The story revolves around a local gangster who wants to leave his past behind for the sake of his love, Manisha. Even today, the film is remembered for Vikram’s stylish mannerisms and the gripping cat-and-mouse game between him and the antagonist, played by Kalabhavan Mani. The cast also features Kiran Rathod, Manorama, and Vaiyapuri. The song O Podu and the actor’s signature Gemini hand gesture went on to become trendsetters. Notably, in recent years, Vikram has been marking the film’s anniversary on social media, thanking fans for their continued love.

Streaming platform: Aha Tamil

3. Dhool (2003)





Vikram’s second collaboration with filmmaker Dharani saw him playing a villager for the first time. Dhool follows Arumugam (Vikram), a man from a rural area, who travels to Chennai to meet a minister and submit a petition about the harmful effects of a chemical factory polluting a river. However, he soon gets caught in a web of politics and gang politics, forcing him to fight back. This commercial entertainer also stars Jyotika, Reema Sen, Vivek, Pasupathy, and Sayaji Shinde. Dhool was later remade in multiple languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Bengali, Punjabi, and Sinhala. It also further cemented Vikram’s status as a bankable commercial hero, earning high rewatch value among fans.

Streaming platform: Sun NXT

4. Saamy (2003)





Directed by Hari, Saamy is one of the most iconic films in Vikram’s career where he played a cop for the first time. The actor’s portrayal of Aarusaamy left a lasting impact on the cop film genre. Saamy follows a police officer who takes bribes from politicians and criminals to maintain control but later chooses to correct his ways after falling in love. The film also marked Vikram’s first collaboration with Trisha, with whom he later starred in Bheema and Ponniyin Selvan 1 and 2. Additionally, actor Kota Srinivasa Rao’s portrayal of Perumal Pichai, a ruthless yet humorous antagonist, remains memorable. The rest of the supporting cast includes Vivek, Delhi Ganesh, and Ramesh Khanna. 16 years later, a sequel, Saamy Square, was released but it failed to recreate the success of its predecessor.

Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video

5. Arul (2004)





Exactly one year after Saamy’s release, on the same date (May 1), Vikram and director Hari’s second venture Arul hit the screens. Set in Coimbatore, the film revolves around Arul, a goldsmith who faces his father’s wrath after taking the blame for his brother’s mistake. His life then another takes turn for the worse when he is forcibly dragged into politics. Arul features Jyotika as the female lead, with Pasupathy, Vadivelu, KS Ravikumar, and Vinu Chakravarthy in key roles. Harris Jayaraj’s music, combined with commercial elements, made the film a super hit among family audiences.

Streaming platform: Sun NXT