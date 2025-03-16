Basil Joseph joins the unit of Sivakarthikeyan-starrer ‘Parasakthi’

CHENNAI: If sources in the industry are to be believed, well known Malayalam actor Basil Joseph has now joined the sets of director Sudha Kongara’s eagerly-awaited period action drama, ‘Parasakthi’, featuring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead.

Pictures of Basil Joseph, who is both a successful director and actor in Malayalam, seated alongside Ravi Mohan on the sets of Parasakthi in Sri Lanka have also begun doing the rounds on social media.

Basil’s inclusion in the unit of the already strong cast of the film has only gone on to add to the excitement of fans and film buffs.

Sources also say that the unit of Parasakthi has erected a set resembling the Madurai railway station in Sri Lanka.

It was actor Ravi Mohan, who plays the antagonist in director Sudha Kongara’s upcoming period film, ‘Parasakathi’, featuring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead, who had disclosed that the unit of the film would be heading to Sri Lanka for the next schedule.

Director Sudha Kongara had, last month, announced that the first schedule of the film had been wrapped in Madurai.

‘Parasakthi’ has triggered huge interest among fans and film buffs. The period film, which also features Atharvaa and Sreeleela, is believed to be set in the 1960s in the then state of Madras.

A teaser released by the unit shows that the story takes place in the Pachaiyappa’s college in Madras where Sivakarthikeyan is seen going door to door, in search of something. He comes across as a fearless leader, looking to lead students on a violent protest in rebellion against an unjust system which seems to have imposed orders such as ‘Students - do not touch’. Incidentally, the teaser shows this order printed on a wall changed to ‘Do not touch students’.

The teaser has disclosed that Ravi Mohan’s character is intent on killing Sivakarthikeyan’s character.

Parasakthi, which was tentatively being referred to as #SK25 as it is Sivakarthikeyan’s 25th film, has music by G V Prakash and cinematography by experienced cameraman Ravi K Chandran. Stunts for the film are by Supreme Sundar.



