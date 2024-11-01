Atharvaa’s Nirangal Moondru to release on Nov 22

CHENNAI: Helmed by Karthick Naren of Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru, Nirangal Moondru is headlined by Atharvaa. The film, which went on floors in 2022, is all set to hit the screens on November 22. The release date announcement was made official by the makers on Friday.

The film also stars Sarath Kumar, Rahman, Abhirami and John Vijay in pivotal roles. K Karunamoorthy is backing the film which is touted to be a hyperlink thriller drama. On the technical front, Jakes Bejoy is composing the music, while Tijo Tomy is handling the camera. Sreejith Sarang is the editor.

Apart from this, Atharvaa also has DNA and Thanal in different stages of production.