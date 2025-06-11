Atharvaa-starrer DNA trailer promises gripping, intense narrative

CHENNAI: The makers of Atharvaa and Nimisha Sajayan's DNA unveiled the trailer of the film on Wednesday. Nelson Venkatesan of Oru Naal Koothu and Monster fame is helming the film.

The trailer follows the lives of the lead actors and how it takes a major turn, with an intense narrative.

The film also stars Balaji Sakthivel, Ramesh Thilak, Viji Chandrasekar, Chetan, Riythvika KP, Subramanian Siva, Karunakaran and Pasanga Sivakumar.

Interestingly, Sreekanth Hariharan, Sathya Prakash, Anal Akash, Praveen Saivi and Sahi Siva are composing the songs. Ghibran is scoring the background music.

Backed by Jayanthi Ambedkar, Parthiban is handling the camera for DNA, while Sabu Joseph VJ is taking care of the cuts. The film will hit the screens on June 20.