Atharva, Nimisha-starrer ‘DNA’ to hit screens on June 20

CHENNAI: The makers of director Nelson Venkatesan’s upcoming film, ‘DNA’, featuring actors Atharvaa Murali and Nimisha Sajayan in the lead, on Thursday announced that the film would hit screens worldwide on June 20 this year.

Red Giant Movies, which is presenting the film, took to its X handle to make the announcement. It said, "Truth runs in the blood.#DNAMovie Worldwide Release on June 20th. Written & directed by @nelsonvenkat. Produced by @Olympiamovis @Ambethkumarmla."

The film has been garnering attention ever since the makers released a gripping teaser of it.

The teaser shows that both the protagonists of the film, Anand (Atharvaa Murali) and Divya (Nimisha Sajayan) are rebellious by nature.

Their rebellious nature against the system makes those close to them consider them as crazy. However, at one point these characters come together and the faith that Anand has in Divya is put to the test because of what appears to be a crime.

The teaser also features the line “Two strands wound to make a twisted ladder,” adding more intrigue to the plot. The teaser has given the impression that DNA will be an investigative crime drama that will be distinctly different.

Apart from Atharvaa Murali and Nimisha Sajayan in the lead, the film will also feature a number of stars including Balaji Sakthivel, Ramesh Thilak, Viji Chandrasekar, Chetan, Riythvika KP, Subramanian Siva, Karunakaran and Pasanga Sivakumar.

Nelson Venkatesan, who is best known for having made movies like ‘Oru Naal Koothu’, ‘Monster’ and ‘Farhana’ has directed this crime drama that has been produced by Jayanthi Ambedkar.

Background score for this film is by Ghibran Vaibodha while Sreekanth Hariharan, Sathya Prakash, Anal Akash, Praveen Saivi and Sahi Siva have scored the music for the film.

Cinematography is by Parthiban and editing is by Sabu Joseph VJ. Art Direction is by Siva Shankar and stunts are by Don Ashok. The story of the film has been co-written by Athisha Vino.