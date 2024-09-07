As 'Jawan' turns 1, Sanya Malhotra celebrates film, ‘Main Character Energy’

MUMBAI: As Shah Rukh Khan-starrer blockbuster ‘Jawan’ completed one year in Hindi cinema on Saturday, actress Sanya Malhotra celebrated the moment with several throwback pictures and videos.

Sanya took to Instagram stories, where she shared a string of videos and pictures. The first was a video of the film playing in the cinema and Sanya dancing to “Zinda Banda” from the movie in the back row.

“Happy 1 year of ‘Jawan’,” she wrote as the caption.

She then shared a picture posing with cast members including Sanjeeta Bhattacharya and Aaliyah Qureishi from the film and wrote: “Also celebrating ‘main character energ’ by Sanjeeta and Aaliyah.”

The post had the song "Main Character Energy" by Sanjeeta Bhattacharya and Aaliyah Qureishi playing in the background.

The last clip was an action scene from the film, which Sanya shared from the film with her fans.

“Jawan”, an action thriller, is directed by Atlee. The film marked his debut in Hindi cinema. It had Shah Rukh in a double role as father and son. The film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone and Priyamani.

The film tells the story of a man, who is driven by a personal vendetta to rectify the wrongs in society, while keeping a promise made years ago. He comes up against a monstrous outlaw with no fear, who has caused extreme suffering to many.

Sanya will next be seen alongside actors Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in the upcoming film “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari” , which is reportedly the sequel to 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania'.

The film marks the reunion of Varun with director Shashank Khaitan, with whom he worked in 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania' and 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania'.

Produced by Dharma Productions, 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' is slated to be released in theatres on April 18, 2025.

She will also be seen in “Baby John” alongside Varun once again. The action drama is directed by Kalees. It stars Varunin in the lead role alongside Keerthy Suresh, Jackie Shroff and Wamiqa Gabbi. The film reportedly is a remake of Atlee's Tamil film “Theri.”