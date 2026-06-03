Aruna Irani on downfall from working as Amitabh Bachchan's heroine in ‘Bombay To Goa’ to dancing for Rs 2500

(And then suddenly, for three years, I had no work at all. And when I finally started working again, what kind of work did I start with? I performed a lavani in a Marathi film. And I did it with courage. I told myself, ‘No, I have to go. I have to show people that I am still alive. I can’t just sit in a studio and say, “I’m here, please cast me.”’ So God gave me an opportunity through Dada Kondke’s Marathi film ‘Aandhla Marto Dola’. That reminded me of my own journey. At that time, I could have thought, ‘How will I ever do this kind of work? I was once a heroine opposite Amitabh ji, and today I am doing a lavani for Rs 2,500.’ But I told myself, ‘No, I have to go.’ And that decision turned out to be so fruitful because there I met people who would change my career.l)

Aruna further shared how taking that step helped revive her career, saying, “There I met Raj Kohli ji, and from there, work started coming my way again.”