Arul Doss's character in Arjun Das-starrer 'Con City' revealed

The teaser opens with Arjun Das getting threatened over phone by a money lender. He questions Arjun Das on why he had stopped picking up his calls.

From the phone conversation that Arjun Das has with this person, it becomes evident that Arjun Das has fled with his family after locking his home. The money lender threatens him saying, "Do you think I can't find you? If you think you can cheat me of my money, no matter where you run to, I will come and cut your family members to pieces before your eyes." Arjun Das sternly tells him he won't pay and asks him to do what he can.

Soon after the conversation, Arjun Das loses his temper and starts hurling things he can lay his hands on in anger. When he picks up a small handy machine which looks like a receipt printer in a grocery store to hurl it, lighting strikes and it happens to touch the machine in Arjun Das's hand.