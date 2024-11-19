AR Rahman's wife Saira officially announces separation after 29 years of married life

CHENNAI: Oscar winning music director AR Rahman's wife Saira Banu on Tuesday announced separation after 29 years of marriage.

The statement released by Saira's lawyer said "After many years of marriage, Mrs. Saira has made the difficult decision to separate from her husband Mr. A R. Rahman. This decision comes after significant emotional strain in their relationship. Despite their deep love for each other, the couple has found that the tensions and difficulties have created an insurmountable gap between them, one that neither party feels able to bridge at this time. Mrs. Saira emphasised that she has taken this decision out of pain and agony. Mrs Saira requests privacy and understanding from the public during this challenging time, as she navigates this difficult chapter in her life".

AR Rahman's son AR Ameen, in his Instagram story, has requested everyone to respect their privacy during these tough times.

Further details awaited