Arjun Das tells Lokesh Kanakaraj: This one is for you and because of you!

However, the director had said, "Today, standing on the other side of that risk and seeing the love from the press, the warmth from audiences even before the first ticket had been torn, and the positivity surrounding this film in its final hours, I feel something I never expected. Kindness."

"Fans who shared a poster, streamed a song, or sent a message saying they couldn't wait to watch the film. To every person who watched an early cut and smiled. To every journalist who wrote about us with kindness. To every fan who shared a poster, streamed a song, or sent a message saying they couldn't wait to watch the film, thank you," he said and added that they had given him something no budget could ever buy.