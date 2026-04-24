Arjun Das-starrer 'Con City' makers drop BTS video of Thambi Ramaiah dancing to first single from film

Taking to its X timeline, Power House Pictures, the production house producing the film, shared the link to the BTS video and wrote, "#ConCity first single #KoreanFamily - BTS - Behind the scenes dance video of #ThambiRamaiah sir. Starring @iam_arjundas @benanna_love @iYogiBabu #Vadivukkarasi #Akhilan. @powerhousepic in association with @Maaliandmaanvi @kloutstudios and @SilverTreeOffl.

It may be recalled that the makers had released the first single from the film on April 17. The fast paced number, which has been set to tune by Sean Roldan, has lyrics by Mohan Rajan and has been rendered by Vangal Pulla Vicky, Sublahshini and Leela.