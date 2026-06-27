Arjun Das discloses on what he picked up from Anna Ben while working on 'Con City'

CHENNAI: Actor Arjun Das, who is one of south India's fastest rising stars and who has a habit of learning from every actor he works with, has now disclosed what he picked up from Malayalam actress Anna Ben, who plays his co-star in his just released film 'Con City'
Talking to IANS, Arjun Das said, "I think I get to learn from every actor that I work with and acting for me will always be a collaborative process. When they're performing, I need to observe that and I'm hoping I can give my best so that it helps them perform as well."
If that was the case, what was the one thing he had picked up from his co-star Anna Ben while working on Con City? Replying to this question, Arjun Das said, "It was just the way how she approaches the character. It's so easy for her to switch on and switch off. The way she comes to the scene. Whether it was tearing up or it was smiling or be it delivering her lines. You know, Tamil is not her go-to language but even then, to pick that up and then deliver what Harish wants is not easy. And you know when you see someone who's totally nailing it every single day! It is a learning process for me."
Written and directed by Harish Durairaj, 'Con City', apart from Arjun Das and Anna Ben, also features Yogi Babu, Vadivukkarasi, Imman Annachi and Akhilan in pivotal roles.
On the technical front, the film has music by Sean Roldan and cinematography by Aravind Viswanathan. Editing for the film is by Arul Moses A while production design is by Raj Kamal. Costumes in the film have been designed by Navaa Rambo Rajkumar while lyrics for the songs in the film have been penned by Mohan Rajan.
While the dances in the film have been choreographed by Santhosh, the fight sequences have been choreographed by Action Sandhosh.