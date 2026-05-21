Arjun Das, Anna Ben-starrer Con City to hit screens on June 26

Soon after, everytime, he presses a button for a receipt, 500 Rupee notes begin to come out of the machine. Soon, Arjun Das is in a position to repay the money lender. But it is not just Arjun Das who has found out that he has a machine that can cough up money...

Written and directed by Harish Durairaj, the film, apart from Arjun Das and Anna Ben, also features Yogi Babu, Vadivukkarasi, Imman Annachi and Akhilan in pivotal roles.

On the technical front, the film has music by Sean Roldan and cinematography by Aravind Viswanathan. Editing for the film is by Arul Moses A while production design is by Raj Kamal. Costumes in the film have been designed by Navaa Rambo Rajkumar while lyrics for the songs in the film have been penned by Mohan Rajan.

While the dances in the film have been choreographed by Santhosh, the fight sequences have been choreographed by Action Sandhosh.