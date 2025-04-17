AR Rahman’s first single from Kamal Haasan’s 'Thug Life' to release on April 18

CHENNAI: With just over a month left for the release of the much-awaited Kamal Haasan-starrer Thug Life, the makers have announced that the first single will be released on April 18 (Thursday).

Titled Jinguchaa, the song has been composed by AR Rahman. It is also expected that the lead actor himself has sung the track.

On Thursday, the makers unveiled a first-look poster for the song, featuring Kamal Haasan alongside Silambarasan TR (STR), seemingly celebrating with a dance against the backdrop of a wedding.

Helmed by Mani Ratnam, Thug Life marks Kamal Haasan's second collaboration with the filmmaker, 37 years after the classic Nayagan. In the film, the actor plays a gangster from Kayalpattinam named Rangaraya Sakthivel Nayakar.

Apart from Kamal Haasan and STR, Thug Life also features Ali Fazal, Trisha Krishnan, Ashok Selvan, Nassar, Abirami, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Vaiyapuri in key roles.

Jointly produced by Madras Talkies, Raaj Kamal Films International, and Red Giant Movies, the film has Ravi K Chandran as its cinematographer, with editing handled by Sreekar Prasad.

Thug Life will hit screens worldwide on June 5.