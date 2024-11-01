Angelina Jolie to receive Performer Tribute at 2024 Gotham Awards for 'Maria'

WASHINGTON: Actor Angelina Jolie is all set to be honoured with the Performer Tribute at the 2024 Gotham Awards on December 2 in New York City for her role as Maria Callas in Pablo Larrain's upcoming film 'Maria', according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Gotham Film and Media Institute shared that the Oscar winner will be honoured for performance as the legendary opera singer Maria Callas.

"Like the legendary figure she portrays, Angelina Jolie transcends mere performance to craft something extraordinary. Her interpretation captures both Maria Callas' complexity as an artist and the cultural resonance that defines an icon," The Gotham executive director Jeffrey Sharp said in a statement, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Directed by Pablo Larrain, known for films like 'Jackie' and 'Spencer', 'Maria' portrays Callas' retreat to Paris following a glamorous yet tumultuous life in the public eye.

The film also features a talented cast, including Kodi Smit-McPhee, Alba Rohrwacher, Pierfrancesco Favino, and Valeria Golino. Maria Callas, who passed away in Paris in 1977 at the age of 53, remains an enduring figure in the world of opera, and her story resonates deeply with audiences.

The film received a standing ovation during its premiere at the New York Film Festival in September, further heightening anticipation for its release.

At the festival, Jolie expressed her gratitude, stating, "I'm so happy to be here tonight. And I'm so happy to share this stage with these extremely talented, wonderful people and my dear friends."

'Maria' is set to hit select theaters on November 27, before becoming available on Netflix on December 11.

The Gotham Awards honour star talent in front of and behind the camera and is a key fixture during Oscar season.