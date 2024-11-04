CHENNAI: In a poignant scene from Pa Ranjith’s Thangalaan, every woman in the village wears a blouse for the first time when Vikram’s character brings them home as gifts. The scene is rich with emotion, capturing their sense of freedom and joy as they break away from the cultural constraints of the era. In contrast, Angammal, set in a remote mid-90s village in Tirunelveli, centres on a city-educated young man who feels uneasy about his mother’s choice to remain blouseless. When he attempts to buy one for her, she resists changing her comfort, and their problems spiral out of control.

Director Vipin Radhakrishnan

Director Vipin Radhakrishnan notes, “The social setting in Thangalaan was different, with the story taking place in an earlier time when women's rights were more limited. Angammal, however, focuses on respecting individuality and personal choices without judging them. What matters is whatever makes them feel comfortable.”

Angammal is a direct adaptation of writer Perumal Murugan’s short story Kodithuni. Vipin, who debuted with Ave Maria in 2018, discovered the story during the lockdown and admired it for its universal themes. “Based on true events, it’s one of Perumal Murugan’s underrated works, with political undertones that remain relevant today,” he shares.

As a Malayali, Vipin has developed a connection to Tamil through his films. While Ave Maria was a Malayalam film, its setting in Velankanni featured Tamil-speaking supporting characters. He explains, “Location is key for me. The story of Ave Maria emerged from the people I saw in Velankanni, and Angammal is rooted in Tamil Nadu. The essence would have been lost had I made it in Malayalam, as Kerala's politics and culture differ. If the content is strong, films naturally transcend languages.”

Vipin enjoys delving into internal character conflicts in his films, an area not often explored in Indian cinema. “Ave Maria was a character-centred film, specially made for festivals. Angammal follows a similar template, but this time we have added commercial aspects as well. There is a balance of drama and humour,” he adds.

For Angammal's casting, the team sought a Tamil actor similar to Shabana Azmi to play the role of the mother. After seeing Natchathiram Nagargiradhu and Sarpatta Parambarai, they felt Geetha Kailasam would be perfect for the role. For the son’s character, “We wanted a performer to match Geetha’s character. We always had Saran in mind. He made an impression in Dhanush’s Vada Chennai with his performance, so we were glad he came on board,” he notes.

Vipin is thrilled with the positive response Angammal received in the South Asian section of the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, where it was the only Tamil film represented this year. The team is now aiming for a theatrical release next year. “Targeting the right audience is essential. People appreciate good films on social media, but attracting them to theatres requires focused marketing aimed at that audience,” he concludes.