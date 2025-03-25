Andor Season 2 trailer out, Diego Luna gets ready for a mission in this Star Wars prequel series

WASHINGTON: The makers have released the trailer for the second season of Andor, a , prequel series of The Star Wars.

The series is set to stream on OTT platform Disney+ on April 22, reported Deadline.

Disney+ has also released an extended look at the upcoming season ahead of its premiere. It stars 'Rogue One' star Diego Luna in the lead role.

In the trailer, the actor appeared to be getting ready for a mission against an empire. "Empire cannot win", he declares in the trailer.

The video concludes with a voiceover--"Welcome to the rebellion" According to Deadline, the second season of this Emmy-nominated series will see the characters and their relationships intensify as the horizon of war draws near and Cassian becomes a key player in the Rebel Alliance.

"Everyone will be tested and, as the stakes rise, the betrayals, sacrifices and conflicting agendas will become profound" the logline of the series stated as quoted by Deadline.

The Star Wars prequel series leads up to the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which portrayed a heroic band of rebels who steal the plans to the Empire's weapon of mass destruction: The Death Star. According to Deadline, Andor sets the clock back five years from the events of 'Rogue One' to tell the story of the film's hero, Cassian Andor.

It highlights his transformation from a disinterested, cynical person into a rebel hero on his way to an epic destiny. Andor Season 2 will have over 12 episodes broken down into four chapters of three episodes each, with subsequent chapters debuting each week, reported outlet.

In addition to Luna, Season 2 stars Stellan Skarsgard, Genevieve O'Reilly, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, Adria Arjona, Faye Marsay, Varada Sethu, Elizabeth Dulau, Alan Tudyk, with Ben Mendelsohn and Forest Whitaker.