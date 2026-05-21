Anaswara Rajan comes on board Chiranjeevi's #Mega158

The makers have already announced that ace music director Thaman will be scoring music for this film and that popular cinematographer Vijay Karthik Kannan, known for his impressive work in films like 'Jailer', 'Daaku Maharaj', and the upcoming 'Jailer 2', will be cinematographer.

Art direction for the film is to be handled by Kolla Avinash and editing will be by Antony Ruben.

The film has been in the news ever since the time it was first announced on Chiranjeevi's birthday last year. Only recently, Megastar Chiranjeevi had released a video that showed him sweating it out in the gym to get into shape for the role he plays in the eagerly awaited film.