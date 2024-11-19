Amaran stands unstoppable, grosses 300 cr

CHENNAI: With a successful run in its third week, Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi's Amaran has entered the 300-crore club in just 19 days.

This milestone also marks the highest grossing film in Sivakarthikeyan's career so far. Amaran is also the second 300 crore Tamil grosser of 2024 after The Greatest Of All Time.

Written and directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the film is produced by Kamal Haasan, Sony Pictures International Productions and R Mahendran. Music is composed by GV Prakash Kumar.