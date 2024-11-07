CHENNAI: Even after competing with three other Deepavali releases, Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi starrer Amaran has taken the box office by storm.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the film has grossed over Rs 168 crore in just seven days, and is expected to hit the Rs 200 crore milestone soon.

Earlier, production house Raaj Kamal Films International had announced that Amaran grossed Rs 42.3 crore globally on its opening day, marking it as the highest opening for any Sivakarthikeyan film to date.

The film was released worldwide in over 900 theaters, the report added.

Helmed by Rajkumar Periasamy, Amaran is based on the life of army officer Major Mukund Varadarajan, a member of the 44th Battalion of the Rashtriya Rifles. He died in the line of duty during a mission in the Shopian area of Kashmir in 2014.