Major Mukund Varadarajan’s family requested not to mention his caste in Amaran: Rajkumar Periasamy

CHENNAI: Sivakarthikeyan-starrer Amaran, which is a biopic on late Major Mukund Varadarajan released on Deepavali. The film is having a strong theatrical run and is nearing Rs 175 crore box-office collection worldwide. While the film has been receiving critical acclaim for Sivakarthikeyan's portrayal of Mukund and Sai Pallavi as Indu Rebecca Varghese, one section of the audience has expressed their disappointment at director Rajkumar Periasamy for not mentioning Mukund's caste. He belonged to the Brahmin community.

Addressing the media recently at the film's success meet, Rajkumar Periasamy clarified why he didn't mention Mukund's caste. "Indu and Mukund's parents had only one request. They asked me not to mention his caste anywhere in the movie. Mukund always wanted to tell the world that he was an Indian. He wanted to be identified as an Indian and Tamilian, even on his certificate. They requested me to give him only those two identities as an army man. When we went to Mukund's house, that was their first request. Also, throughout the film's shoot, it never occurred to us to mention his caste anywhere. This film is a tribute to his sacrifice to our nation," said the filmmaker.

Major Mukund Varadarajan died in the line of duty during a mission in the Shopian area of Kashmir in 2014.