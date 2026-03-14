Allu Arjun tells Lokesh Kanakaraj: May this year bring you euphoria, joy, peace and positivity!

Wishing director Lokesh Kanakaraj a happy birthday, Telugu star Allu Arjun on Saturday expressed the hope that the coming year for the ace director would be one that would bring him euphoria, joy, peace and positivity. Taking to his X timeline to pen the greeting, Allu Arjun, who will be seen acting in Lokesh's direction soon, wrote, " Wishing a very Happy Birthday to my dear director @Dir_Lokesh garu. May this year bring you euphoria, joy, peace, and positivity. Have a wonderful year. Excited for the #AA23 #LK7 journey ahead." For the unaware, Lokesh Kanakaraj is to direct Telugu star Allu Arjun's 23rd film, tentatively being referred to as #AALoki.

The film is also being referred to as #AA23 #LK7. Well known production house Mythri Movie Makers is producing this film, the music of which is to be scored by one of the country's top music directors, Anirudh. Mythri Movie Makers too took to its time to greet Lokesh Kanakaraj on his birthday. The production house said, "Happy birthday to the sensational @Dir_Lokesh. Wishing you a blockbuster year ahead and, as always, STRIVE FOR GREATNESS.-Team #AA23." It may be recalled that Allu Arjun had expressed excitement about his film with Lokesh even when it was announced. Allu Arjun had, on his Instagram timeline then, said, "I SAY 23. Goin' on a spree. Low-Key G.Locked in mentally.