Allu Arjun expresses gratitude after Allu Cinema inauguration: Thanks Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Spilling his excitement on social media, AA penned a heartfelt note on his official Instagram handle, thanking Telangana CM Revanth Reddy for attending the inauguration. Posting a couple of photos from the event on his official handle, Allu Arjun wrote, "The launch of @allu.cinemas begins. I would like to thank the Hon’ble Chief Minister @revanthofficial garu for gracing the launch . I extend my sincere thanks to Deputy Chief Minister @bhatti_vikramarka garu and Cinematography Minister @komatireddy__venkatreddy garu for their gracious presence; support."

The pics featured AA with his better half, Sneha Reddy, his brother, Allu Sirish, his sister-in-law, Nayanika Reddy, and his father, Allu Aravind. The 'Pushpa' actor further thanked all those who gave their all to bring the vision of Allu Cinemas to life.