Allu Arjun-Atlee film unveils title and first look

CHENNAI: The upcoming collaboration between Allu Arjun and director Atlee has officially been titled Raaka, with the makers releasing a striking first look. The film, backed by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures, is being mounted as a large-scale pan-India project.
Marking one year since the film’s announcement, the team also shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse of their international pre-production work. The video shows the actor and director visiting leading VFX and design studios, including Lola VFX and Legacy Effects, highlighting the film’s strong focus on advanced visual effects and world-building. The project is expected to fall in the sci-fi genre.
Deepika Padukone will headline the film alongside Allu Arjun, while Rashmika Mandanna is reportedly set to appear in a significant role. Earlier referred to as AA22XA6, the film’s newly released poster presents Allu Arjun in an intense new avatar, featuring a shaved head, facial scars and a rugged, battle ready look with tribal elements.
In addition, Allu Arjun is gearing up for another project with filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj, tentatively titled AA23, which will also be produced by Sun Pictures, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.