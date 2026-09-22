Allu Arjun and Atlee's Raaka sets Guinness World Record

On the occasion of director Atlee’s birthday on Monday (September 21), the film crew shared a scene from the film that was filmed with 37 actors simultaneously using live motion-capture technology, setting a Guinness World Record.

Sun Pictures, the film’s production house, announced the achievement in a post on X, saying, “A global triumph in motion capture! #Raaka sets a Guinness World Record for the ‘Most People Motion-Captured in Real-Time’, with 37 performers captured simultaneously.”