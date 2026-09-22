Cinema

Allu Arjun and Atlee's Raaka sets Guinness World Record

On the occasion of director Atlee’s birthday on Monday (September 21), the film crew shared a scene from the film that was filmed with 37 actors simultaneously using live motion-capture technology, setting a Guinness World Record
Raaka Guinness World Record
Raaka Guinness World RecordDaily Thanthi
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CHENNAI: Actor Allu Arjun’s upcoming film Raaka has set a Guinness World Record for the largest number of people filmed simultaneously using live motion-capture technology.

On the occasion of director Atlee’s birthday on Monday (September 21), the film crew shared a scene from the film that was filmed with 37 actors simultaneously using live motion-capture technology, setting a Guinness World Record.

Sun Pictures, the film’s production house, announced the achievement in a post on X, saying, “A global triumph in motion capture! #Raaka sets a Guinness World Record for the ‘Most People Motion-Captured in Real-Time’, with 37 performers captured simultaneously.”

Raaka likely to release next year

Directed by Atlee Kumar and produced by Sun Pictures, Raaka stars Allu Arjun in what is reportedly a triple role. A recent behind-the-scenes glimpse of their international pre-production work was released.

The grand pan-India project is expected to fall in the sci-fi genre.

The film’s theme song has been composed by Sai Abhyankkar and has received a positive response from fans since its release.

Deepika Padukone will headline the film alongside Allu Arjun, while Rashmika Mandanna is reportedly set to appear in a significant role. Earlier referred to as AA22XA6, the project also stars Mrunal Thakur, Janhvi Kapoor and Aishwarya Lekshmi.

Raaka is expected to release in December 2027.

Guinness World Record
Actor Allu Arjun
Raaka
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