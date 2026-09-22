Allu Arjun and Atlee's Raaka sets Guinness World Record

CHENNAI: Actor Allu Arjun’s upcoming film Raaka has set a Guinness World Record for the largest number of people filmed simultaneously using live motion-capture technology.
On the occasion of director Atlee’s birthday on Monday (September 21), the film crew shared a scene from the film that was filmed with 37 actors simultaneously using live motion-capture technology, setting a Guinness World Record.
Sun Pictures, the film’s production house, announced the achievement in a post on X, saying, “A global triumph in motion capture! #Raaka sets a Guinness World Record for the ‘Most People Motion-Captured in Real-Time’, with 37 performers captured simultaneously.”
Directed by Atlee Kumar and produced by Sun Pictures, Raaka stars Allu Arjun in what is reportedly a triple role. A recent behind-the-scenes glimpse of their international pre-production work was released.
The grand pan-India project is expected to fall in the sci-fi genre.
The film’s theme song has been composed by Sai Abhyankkar and has received a positive response from fans since its release.
Deepika Padukone will headline the film alongside Allu Arjun, while Rashmika Mandanna is reportedly set to appear in a significant role. Earlier referred to as AA22XA6, the project also stars Mrunal Thakur, Janhvi Kapoor and Aishwarya Lekshmi.
Raaka is expected to release in December 2027.