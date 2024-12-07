Ajith's tryst with Azerbaijani in Baku; completes dubbing for VidaaMuyarchi

CHENNAI: We had earlier reported that Ajith has begun dubbing for VidaaMuyarchi. The latest update is that the actor has now completed dubbing for the much-anticipated VidaaMuyarchi. The picture shared by the actor's publicist took social media by storm as it cleared the rumour mill around the project.

The picture had Ajith alongside director Magizh Thirumeni and Azerbaijani sound engineer Toufan Mehri. Netizens took notice of the trio's visible happiness and have been predicting the positive outcomes upon the film's release. Sources close to the film told DT Next that Ajith travelled from Barcelona where he was testing his cars for the upcoming championship to Baku, where he dubbed in the studio where Azerbaijani artistes too did their dubbing for VidaaMuyarchi. "Ajith has been striking a fine balance between his passion and profession. He flew down to Baku and completed the dubbing," the source added.

Exhibitors across film industries too took to social media and expressed their happiness on the strong possibilities of VidaaMuyarchi releasing for Pongal.