Ajith's manager confirms "Ajith Kumar Racing" website is fake, urges fans to ignore

CHENNAI: Actor Ajith Kumar's manager, Suresh Chandra, has clarified that a website operating under the name 'Ajith Kumar Racing' is fake and he urged fans to ignore the site and emphasised that any official updates regarding Ajith will only be released through authorized platforms.

In a post on X, Suresh Chandra stated, "The website http://ajithkumarracing.com is not an authorized site. Official announcements will be made through verified channels only. Kindly ignore this site."

Ajith, who has been deeply involved in car racing, recently formed his own racing team under the name 'Ajith Kumar Racing'.

Following this, reports emerged that an official website had been launched under the team’s name.