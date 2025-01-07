Ajith's crashes at 180 km/hr during Dubai Race Practice, actor escapes safe and sound

CHENNAI: Actor Ajith has been gearing up for the much-anticipated 24H Dubai 2025 endurance race. During one of the high-speed racing practices, the actor's car was met with an accident. Recent reports suggest that the car lost control and was seen crashing into a retaining well.









The video of the accident which has surfaced online shows major damage to the vehicle, but Ajith was seen escaping uninjured. This incident which occured when Ajith, and his newly launched racing team, Ajith Kumar Racing, were practicing for the competition, which is scheduled to take place from January 9 to 12 in Dubai, has made his fans concerned for the actor.