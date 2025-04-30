Ajith undergoes physiotherapy for knee buckling

CHENNAI: Actor Ajith Kumar, who very recently received the Padma Bhushan honour in New Delhi, has been admitted to a private hospital in Chennai on Wednesday.

He is undergoing physiotherapy for his buckling left knee — an old injury aggravated during a crowd rush at the airport yesterday. The injury occurred while racing at the Spa circuit in Belgium. Fans are praying for his speedy recovery. The actor is expected to be discharged from the hospital this evening.

Ajith is juggling between his commitment to films and his racing passion. It is to be noted that earlier this year, Ajith represented India and finished third in Dubai 24h, racing a Porsche 911 GT3 Cup in the 992 class. He also recently secured second position in the GT4 European series.

On the work front, he was last seen in Good Bad Ugly, helmed by Adhik Ravichandran, which received huge appreciation from the audience.