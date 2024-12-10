Ajith stays low key yet again; asks fans to hit a pause on 'Kadavuley Ajithey'

CHENNAI: Ajith, one of the most revered actors with a massive fan base, has enjoyed immense love throughout his 32-year-long career. This admiration from fans has sometimes crossed boundaries, particularly in public spaces. A notable instance was when English cricketer Moeen Ali was asked for a Valimai update at MA Chidambaram Stadium. Despite this overwhelming affection, Ajith has kept his fans in check by disbanding his fan clubs, and, in 2021, he even parted ways with his title of 'Thala' ('leader'), keeping his stardom a low-key affair.

The recent 'Kadavuley Ajithey' trend, however, has not gone well with the actor. His fans have been chanting this slogan in public spaces and even at religious events. The phenomenon has even spread to a few European countries, with youth in Russia and Denmark joining in. On Tuesday, Ajith released a statement via his publicist, saying he preferred being called by his name or initials (AK): "Greetings !!! Of late, a certain factor has been disturbing me and in particular the slogan, ‘K……. ……’, Ajithey” has been publicly recited at various events & public gatherings. I am uncomfortable with superlatives or any kind of prefix mentioned alongside my name. I prefer being addressed by my name or my initials. I take this opportunity to request all those who indulge in this slogan shouting practice in public places to stop this with immediate effect & restrain themselves from doing so ever again. My sincere request to everyone is to Work Hard, Play hard without hurting anyone, look after your respective families & Be law abiding citizens. Wishing you all and your respective families a beautiful life! (sic)."

He ended the letter with the motto he has been practising over the years, "Live and Let Live, Love, Ajithkumar."

Previously, when Ajith shut down his fan clubs and dropped the 'Thala' title, it was widely accepted by both the public and film enthusiasts. We will have to see how this new trend is received, both within the industry and outside it.