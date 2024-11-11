Why Kamal Haasan doesn't want the ‘Ulaganayagan’ moniker anymore

CHENNAI: Kamal Haasan, a versatile actor known for his ability to play dramatic roles – as much as 10 of them in a single film, if that makes clear his potential to the unversed – is famously called ‘Ulaganayagan’, a moniker he earned decades ago.

But now, while in the US to learn Artificial Intelligence, the actor has requested fans, media, members of the film fraternity, his party MNM’s cadre, and fellow Indians, to refer to him simply as Kamal Haasan, Kamal, or KH.

In a statement issued on Monday, he expressed his "deep sense of gratitude" over being bestowed with "endearing" titles such as Ulaganayagan among others. Such accolades given by colleagues and “recognised by esteemed colleagues and admirers” are humbling, he said, adding that he has "been genuinely moved by your love in conferring it upon me."









However, in the statement posted on his social media handle at near midnight US time, Kamal stressed, "It is my humble belief that the artist must not be elevated above the art. I prefer to remain grounded, constantly aware of my imperfections and my duty to improve."

He said that the decision to shun the title was taken after “considerable reflection”, which made him “compelled to respectfully decline all such titles and prefixes”.

“Please know that this decision comes from a place of humility and a desire to remain true to my roots and purpose, to always be one among all of us - the lovers of this beautiful artform,” he stated.

To be clear, Kamal is not the first personality to renounce a title. Gautama Buddha did that centuries ago. More recently and closer home, Ajith asked fans not to call him Thala (leader) but now his fans call him Thala Ajith.

A fun fact: Ulaganayagan is not the only title Kamal holds. Fans also call him Aandavar – the humblest translation for that is the slang word for Boss, while on the other extreme is the literal meaning: God.

Kamal Haasan or Kamal or KH is not the only star with a moniker. In fact, having a title is widely considered as an indicator of an actor having ‘arrived’.

Matinee idol and late chief minister MG Ramachandran was Puratchi Thalaivar (male revolutionary leader) and his lead pair, successor and late leader J Jayalalithaa was Puratchi Thalaivi (female revolutionary leader). Their contemporary Sivaji Ganesan was called Nadigar Thilagam (actors' pride).

Rajinikanth is ‘Superstar’ – the letter ‘S’ always capitalised, thus making it sound like a proper noun and not just a moniker.

Then we have Thalapathy aka commander (Vijay), Thala (Ajith), Nadippin Nayakan meaning 'the best in acting' (Suriya), Supreme Star (Sarathkumar), Puratchi Thalapathy, that translates to revolutionary commander (Vishal), Little superstar (Silambarasan TR), Puratchi Tamilan (Sathyaraj), et al. And how can we forget 'Lady superstar' Nayanthara!

And then there are the monikers that are intentionally ironic. Like ‘Agila ulaga superstar’ (which also means universal superstar) that comedy actor Shiva bestowed on himself and ‘Power Star’ (not to be confused with actor and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan's prefix), a self-affixed title for comedian Sreenivasan.