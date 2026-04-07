Ajith Kumar’s racing team gears up for Le Mans Cup in Spain

After focusing more on racing following his 2024 film Good Bad Ugly, directed by Adhik Ravichandran, Ajith has established his own team, which has already competed in international events held in Dubai, Belgium, Spain, and Abu Dhabi, securing notable finishes.

The team recently impressed in the Creventic European Series by finishing ninth, and is now gearing up for the upcoming Le Mans Cup races. As per the schedule, the team will compete on April 8, 10, and 14.