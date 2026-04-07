Cinema

Ajith Kumar’s racing team gears up for Le Mans Cup in Spain

After focusing more on racing following his 2024 film Good Bad Ugly, directed by Adhik Ravichandran, Ajith has established his own team, which has already competed in international events held in Dubai, Belgium, Spain, and Abu Dhabi, securing notable finishes.
Ajith Kumar’s racing team gears up for Le Mans Cup in Spain
Ajith Kumar’s racing team gears up for Le Mans Cup in Spain
Updated on

CHENNAI: Actor-turned-racer Ajith Kumar continues to make strides in international motorsports, with his team Ajith Kumar Racing set to participate in the Le Mans Cup series in Spain, said a Daily Thanthi report.

After focusing more on racing following his 2024 film Good Bad Ugly, directed by Adhik Ravichandran, Ajith has established his own team, which has already competed in international events held in Dubai, Belgium, Spain, and Abu Dhabi, securing notable finishes.

The team recently impressed in the Creventic European Series by finishing ninth, and is now gearing up for the upcoming Le Mans Cup races. As per the schedule, the team will compete on April 8, 10, and 14.

Ajith Kumar Racing is also expected to take part in several other international racing events through January next year, continuing its consistent presence on the global circuit.

Ajith Kumar’s racing team gears up for Le Mans Cup in Spain
Nova partners with Ajith Kumar Racing
Actor Ajith Kumar
Ajith Kumar Racing (AKR)
Le Mans Cup

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