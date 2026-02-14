Nova partners with Ajith Kumar Racing

CHENNAI: Nova Life Space Pvt Ltd (Nova) has partnered with Ajith Kumar Racing (AKR), India’s dynamic endurance motorsport team.
Through this collaboration, Nova was an official sponsor for Team Ajith Kumar Racing in the Crevantic Middle East and Asian Le Mans championships.
The partnership will see the Nova brand integrated with Ajith Kumar Racing in these endurance racing engagements.
Sendhil Kumar, MD, Nova, said, “Endurance racing demands precision, consistency, and long-term discipline, values that define how we design and deliver development."
Founded in 2024 by Padma Bhushan awardee, actor-racer Ajith Kumar, Ajith Kumar Racing competes in international endurance racing formats. In its debut season at the 2025 Creventic 24H European Endurance Championship, the team secured a podium finish, marking an early milestone in its competitive journey.
Nova develops plotted communities, villas, and residential projects in Chennai, Tiruchy, Tirunelveli, Coimbatore, Thanjavur and across south India.