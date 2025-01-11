Ajith Kumar set to race in Dubai 24H series, confirms manager

CHENNAI: Actor Ajith Kumar will be participating in the ongoing Dubai 24-hour endurance racing series, his manager clarified on Saturday evening.

Initially, it was announced that Ajith Kumar would step back from driving in the event due to a crash during practice sessions. However, the latest update confirms his active involvement in the race.

The manager stated, "Ajith sir is racing today. While remaining as the Team Owner for Ajith Kumar Racing, he will be driving for Ajith Kumar Racing by Razoon in a short while."

This clarification follows the earlier announcement by Ajith Kumar Racing, which suggested that the actor had decided not to race, prioritising the team's interests over his personal ambitions.