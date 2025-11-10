Aishwarya Rajesh, Thiru Veer’s next to go on floors on Nov 19

CHENNAI: Directed by debutant Bharat Dharshan, this yet-to-be-titled project features Thiru Veer of Pre Wedding Show fame and Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead roles. The film was officially launched on Monday in Hyderabad.

The regular shoot of the film is set to commence on November 19 and is expected to release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. Billed to be an entertainer, the film is bankrolled by Gangaa Entertainments.

CH Kushendar is handling the camera, while Bharath Manchiraju is composing the music. Sree Varaprasad is the editor.

Other details about the film will be revealed in the coming days.