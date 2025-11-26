AI film on futuristic Chennai gets special mention at IFFI

CHENNAI: Sreerithanya, a student from Chennai-based Cinema Factory Academy, has achieved a groundbreaking milestone at the International Film Festival of India in Goa. Her AI-generated short film, The Last Backup, won the special jury mention award in the global category, presented by Shekhar Kapur.

Produced by Rajesh Ravindran, the film was completely built using AI technologies and directed by student filmmaker Sreerithanya. The Last Backup is a futuristic sci-fi narrative set in the year 3030, imagining how Chennai would evolve in a hyper-technological future. Despite a world ruled entirely by advanced systems, the film poignantly reflects the enduring power of human emotion.

Following its screening at the film festival, the short film received a discussion session and a critical forum.