Actor Vikram reveals key detail about Veera Dheera Sooran Part 1 and Part 3

CHENNAI: Despite legal hurdles delaying the film's release on March 27, Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2 has been running successfully in theaters. During a visit to a theatrical screening, the film's lead hero, Vikram, revealed that the prequel and sequel would focus on Dhilip's and Venkat's characters, respectively.

Standing alongside the Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2 team at a theatre, Vikram also commended director Arun Kumar for his ability to craft a story around a character without even showing them on screen. "Usually, filmmakers delve into characters, showing their hardships and struggles to make us feel for them. But Arun, without doing that, simply makes us imagine and takes us into that world," he added.

Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2, released on March 27, has received a positive response from both audiences and critics. The film follows the story of Kaali (Vikram), who becomes entangled in a battle between cops and gangsters.

Apart from Vikram, the film also features SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Dushara Vijayan in key roles.

Produced by Riya Shibu, the film's music was composed by GV Prakash Kumar. Theni Eswar handled cinematography, while Prasanna GK took care of the editing.





Also Read: Vikram's Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2 review: A cleverly written entertainer that wins comprehensively