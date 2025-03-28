Vikram's Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2 review: A cleverly written entertainer that wins comprehensively

Cast: Vikram, SJ Suryah, Dushara Vijayan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Prudhvi Raj, Sreeja Ravi and SU Balaji

Director: SU Arunkumar

Music director: GV Prakash Kumar

Rating-3.5/5

Veera Dheeran Sooran: Part 2 released after going through a lot of legal hurdles before the film hit the screens on Thursday evening in a few theatres. The movie was much-anticipated for its combination of Vikram, a solid performer and Arunkumar a well-balanced writer coming together for a project. The video glimpses of this direct sequel assured that Vikram has kept aside his idée fixe for makeovers that overshadow his performances and even the story sometimes. Secondly, there was enough mass elements in the promos, which ensured that the audience are in for a commercial entertainer. But are these enough to give Vikram the blockbuster that he has been vying for?

The story opens in Melur, where Periyavar (Prudhvi Raj) is being accused by a woman of assaulting her husband while his son Kannan (Suraj Venjaramoodu) chases her away. The Superintendent of Police, Arunagiri (SJ Suryah) seizes this opportunity and files a fake case to encounter Periyavar and his son. Do you remember Virumaandi where Kamal Haasan's introduciton takes place somewhere around the 18th minute? Similaarly, with Veera Dheera Sooran-2 we are introduced to Kaali at the 20th minute of the film. Arunkumar, meanwhile uses this so set up the film's premise and the story starts moviing faster and becomes an edge-of-the-seat thriller from the beginning. Kaali is approached by Periyavar to save his son from being encountered as the former has a dark past.

Kaali gets into action after some initial hesitations and this where we are impressed with Arun's research on mine explodes and country made firearms. This is shown with flamboyance on screen. Vikram as Kaali and SJ Suryah on one side give the audience a perfect treat with their performances while Suraj Venjaramoodu and Prudhvi, a surprise package enthral us with their strong acting skills. This is not a film where you can take your eyes away for a second or two. Arun has packed each frame with minute detailing and the film keeps you hooked. The first half ends with a flashback and an unexpected interval scene and the second half begins with the same pace. Though this might be seen as lag, the film is pacy that this would seem slow. No, but here is where Kaali's dark past is revealed and is certainly a whistle-worthy moment. The films inches towards the climax with several twists and turns in the plot that is well-conveyed in the dialogues and every character in this movie has shades of grey. Veera Dheera Sooran is a cerebral thriller which keeps you involved in the plot.

GV Prakash's music is yet again brilliant and he adds tension to the screenplay with his eerie background score. The entire film is shot at night. Theni Eswar's usage of lighting as well the silhouette frames he has used make it a visually appealing film. Not a lot of films now are being made around country made weaponries and temple festivals. Arunkumar has built the world of Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2 around that which looks fresh and shows how well he has believed his technicians to put these together.

Coming to female characters, Dushara Vijayan's best role could be Kalaivani in this movie. She has played a doting mother, a loving wife and a force that carries the story forward. Her character has layers too it and she has justified every bit of it. Veera Dheera Sooran in a way is men in women's world. While Periyavar and Kannan are influenced by the women in their house, Kaali though is a nightmare to everyone still lets Kalaivani make decisions for him. The film has a message in it and ticks all boxes that a commercial mass film requires. Overall, Veera Dheera Sooran is where Kochi meets Kodambakkam. It is a Malayalam brain stuffed in a Tamil body. A strong content with mass moments packed that will make you glued to your seats while you whistle loudly and applaud.