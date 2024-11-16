Actor Vemal's next titled Belladonna

CHENNAI: Actor Vemal is set to star in his 35th movie titled Belladonna, a supernatural horror, produced by Euphoria Flicks and directed by Santhosh Babu Muthusamy.

The film will feature Thejaswini Sharma as the female lead, also starring Maxina Paonam from Manipur. The team behind the project has promised a unique experience for the audience, aiming to provide an entirely new and refreshing cinematic journey.

Cinematography for Belladonna will be handled by Vinod Bharathi, while music will be composed by AC John Peter. Deepak will be taking care of the editing, with lyrics for all the songs penned by director Santhosh Babu Muthusamy himself.

Talking about the film, director Santhosh Babu Muthusamy commented, "Belladonna will offer a fresh and unique cinematic theatrical experience to the audience. It is a grand project, and everything has come together wonderfully. The casting is perfect for the story, and every department, from the cameraman to the music director and editor, has worked tirelessly to bring this vision to life."

Produced under the banner of Euphoria Flicks, the supernatural horror will be released in 16 languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, and Manipuri.

Further details regarding Belladonna will be officially released by the team in due course.