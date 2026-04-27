Actor Sathyaraj supports Divya’s views on marriage and childbirth amid online backlash

CHENNAI: Actor Sathyaraj has come out in support of his daughter, DMK functionary and nutritionist Divya Sathyaraj, whose recent remarks on marriage and childbirth have sparked a debate and drawn criticism on social media.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, responding to the controversy, Sathyaraj said he is a staunch follower of Periyar’s ideology and does not believe in caste or religious rituals. “Marriage is a personal choice. With modern medical facilities, it is possible to have children without marriage. I fully support my daughter’s progressive views,” he said.
In a recent interview, Divya said she does not agree with the idea that children should be born only after marriage. “I will never accept the compulsion that one must marry before having children. I am completely open to the idea of having a child without marriage,” she stated.
She also remarked that she takes pride in not having a horoscope and emphasised that her personal life decisions have always been respected by her father. “My father has never imposed restrictions on my choices. My happiness is what matters to him. Whether I marry or not is my decision,” she said.
While some sections appreciated her progressive views, others criticised her remarks on social media, questioning her stance and upbringing.