Actor Sathyaraj supports Divya’s views on marriage and childbirth amid online backlash

According to a Daily Thanthi report, responding to the controversy, Sathyaraj said he is a staunch follower of Periyar’s ideology and does not believe in caste or religious rituals. “Marriage is a personal choice. With modern medical facilities, it is possible to have children without marriage. I fully support my daughter’s progressive views,” he said.

In a recent interview, Divya said she does not agree with the idea that children should be born only after marriage. “I will never accept the compulsion that one must marry before having children. I am completely open to the idea of having a child without marriage,” she stated.