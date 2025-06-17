Actor Rajinikanth expresses grief over Ahmedabad plane tragedy

CHENNAI: Actor Rajinikanth expressed deep sorrow over the Ahmedabad plane crash while speaking to reporters at Chennai Airport on Tuesday morning.

"The Ahmedabad plane crash is distressing. I pray to God that, by his grace, such unfortunate incidents do not happen to anyone again," the actor said.

Rajinikanth was en route to Bangalore to join the second schedule of shooting for his upcoming film Jailer 2, directed by Nelson.

He confirmed that the production is progressing well, stating, “The shooting of Jailer 2 is going well. I am currently leaving for Bangalore to participate in that shoot.”

The actor also shared an update on his other major project, ‘Coolie’, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, which is set for theatrical release on August 14.