Actor Rajinikanth discharged from hospital after treatment, returns home

CHENNAI: Actor Rajinikanth on Friday was discharged from Apollo Hospital after receiving treatment for health issues and has returned home, as reported by Daily Thanthi.

Sources indicate that the actor will take some time off to rest at home under medical advice.

The 73-year-old actor who was admitted to hospital on Monday (September 30), underwent a non-surgical procedure to place a stent in the heart to treat a swelling in the aorta.

Dr. Sai Satish, a senior interventional cardiologist, performed an endovascular repair procedure, a minimally invasive procedure, to repair the enlargement of a blood vessel near his abdomen on Tuesday morning.

Fans and well-wishers are celebrating his return, looking forward to seeing the star back in action soon.