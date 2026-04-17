Actor Allu Arjun moves Delhi HC for protection of personality rights

Justice Tushar Rao Gedela heard the lawsuit by the "Pushpa" star and indicated that the court would pass an interim order in his favour.

Seeking the protection of Arjun's personality rights, senior counsel Swathi Sukumar, representing the actor, submitted that his personality traits were being misappropriated for the sale of merchandise bearing his image and signature, operating voice-cloning platforms, AI chatbots and generation of obscene content.

"There is a 'fake-call Pushpa' app... What is frightening is that there is an app where you can speak to the AI likeness of this person. This is fertile ground for any kind of scam that involves the plaintiff. That's the concern. It's his face video calling...," submitted Sukumar.