Actor Ajith Kumar receives Padma Bhushan from President Droupadi Murmu    

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|28 April 2025 7:10 PM IST
    CHENNAI: Actor Ajith Kumar received the prestigious Padma Bhushan honour, the third-highest civilian award in the country, from President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday.

    He has been conferred the award for his contribution in the field of art, and his family was present at the award ceremony.

    It is to be noted that earlier this year, Ajith represented India and finished third in Dubai 24 Hours, racing a Porsche 911 GT3 Cup in the 992 class. He also recently secured second position in the GT4 European series

    DTNEXT Bureau

