Abishek Kumar prepares murungakkai biryani in Cookd

CHENNAI: With 2.7 million subscribers on YouTube, Cookd is a Chennai-based digital home-cooking startup that offers a delightful mix of recipes, products, and engaging content, including entertaining segments featuring celebrities

Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam, the heartwarming Tamil Original comedy drama on Amazon Prime Video, is taking the internet by storm, with viewers praising it as wholesome, soulful, breezy, and hilarious. The series lead actor, Abishek Kumar, who plays the urban village secretary Sidharth, recently joined forces with the popular Tamil channel Cookd for a delightful cooking escapade. Alongside Rajeev, Immanuvel, and Nirmal, Abishek prepared a mouthwatering murungakkai biryani that promises to tantalise your taste buds.

In a comical turn of events, the Cookd crew faces a dilemma when they realise they are missing a key ingredient for their chicken biryani. Fortunately, they encounter the village secretary, Sidharth, aka Abishek, who is the local expert on all things murungakkai. With engaging conversations that are sure to keep viewers entertained, it’ll be exciting to see if they succeed in their culinary adventure.

Talking about Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam, the eight-episode comedy drama follows the journey of a young boy from the big city, who navigates the challenges of his new and unfamiliar surroundings in the remote village of Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam. Directed by Naga, the series has been written by Balakumaran Murugesan and produced under the banner of The Viral Fever (TVF). This family entertainer boasts an exceptionally talented cast, featuring Abishek Kumar, Chetan Kadambi, Devadarshni Chetan, Niyathi, Anand Sami, and Paul Raj in pivotal roles.