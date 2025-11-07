Aaromaley will have takers from 7 to 70

CHENNAI: When we were informed that Aaromaley team would be in office, we couldn’t stop singing the 2010 AR Rahman classic from Vinnai Thaandi Varuvaya,

Aaromale which set the tone for the Gautham Menon blockbuster. The song touched everyone’s soul and enjoys a cult status. “If the song has connected with you soulfully, our movie too will connect with you in the same way. In fact, there will be a major hangover of Vinnai Thaandi

Varuvaya in our movie. Aaromaley will have takeaways for everyone-youngsters to family audiences who are even in their 60s. There are moments that will appeal to them in a good way. There has been a hiatus in a good romantic/comedy film the audience has watched and Aaromaley will break that jinx,” says filmmaker Sarang.

The film revolves around Ajith, a hopeless romantic and his perspective of love in different periods of time. Kishen Das has nailed the character from the glimpses that we have seen and has set a certain expectation for the film that is releasing today in theatres. “To play Ajith wasn’t really challenging because there is Ajith in each one of us here. Our definition of love changes at each point in time of our lives. Aaromaley addresses that. There wasn’t a lot that I had to prepare for this but the challenging part was to incorporate some of my personal influences in the film to make my character look more relatable so that it resonates with the audience,” he remarks.

Harshath Khan one of the most sought-after actors in Tamil cinema and people fondly refer to him as the ‘Kutty Dragon’. The audience are intrigued about his role Aaromaley in which he plays Sachin. “I play a role that is beyond being a friend and a comedian. You will know that when you watch. I am an ambitious person but whether or not I achieve them is another suspense in the movie. We all were ambitious in school but did we get there?” he laughs.

Sandhya Winfred, rifle shooting champion is making her acting debut with Aaromaley. She plays the character of Smrithi in the movie. “I liked my character even as Sarang narrated it to me. Every guy will have a love story in school regardless of whether or not it succeeds. Also, the film in general deals with how love evolves.

It has been conveyed in a beautiful manner. I was able to relate so much to Smrithi because I am pretty much her off camera as I smirk a lot too,” she laughs.

The team lauds the producer S Vinod Kumar and their creative producer Aditi Ravindranath, who bankrolled the movie under their banner Mini Studios. “They not only gave us the freedom to do what we set out for but also went out of their way to market the film and make the situation conducive to all of us. The product is what it is today because of them,” says the team before they sing

Aaromale from Vinnai Thaandi Varuvaya in English for us.

